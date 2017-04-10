Brazil is in the middle of a historic yellow fever outbreak
IPANEMA, MINAS GERAIS, Brazil - His nicotine-yellow eyes and haunted stare gave JosA© de Moraes the look of a man who had been to the brink of death and back again. A 54-year-old city council employee, de Moraes caught yellow fever two months ago, the same strain that has killed nearly 200 people in Brazil since January and infected at least three times more.
