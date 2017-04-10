Brazil Graft Probe Sparks Hopes of Change, Fears of Chaos

For some in Brazil, the decision by a Supreme Court judge to place many top politicians under investigation for suspected corruption, including leading contenders in next year's presidential race, clears the way for a new era in politics. The sweeping probe ordered by Justice Luiz Edson Fachin encompassed all the likely presidential candidates from Brazil's main political parties, including left-leaning former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is leading in the polls.

