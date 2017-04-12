Brazil Cuts Key Rate by Most Since 20...

Brazil Cuts Key Rate by Most Since 2009 to Revive Economy an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Brazil's central bank cut its key rate by a full percentage point, the biggest reduction in nearly eight years, in an aggressive attempt to boost growth in Latin America's largest economy. Policy makers led by central bank President Ilan Goldfajn on Wednesday reduced the benchmark rate by a full percentage point to 11.25 percent after two previous 75 basis-point cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC