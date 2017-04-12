Brazil Cuts Key Rate by Most Since 2009 to Revive Economy an hour ago
Brazil's central bank cut its key rate by a full percentage point, the biggest reduction in nearly eight years, in an aggressive attempt to boost growth in Latin America's largest economy. Policy makers led by central bank President Ilan Goldfajn on Wednesday reduced the benchmark rate by a full percentage point to 11.25 percent after two previous 75 basis-point cuts.
