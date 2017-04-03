Brazil Court Finds Evidence of R$544 Million Fraud at COMPERJ

Brazil Court Finds Evidence of R$544 ...

The Federal Accounts Court in Brazil announced on Wednesday it had found evidence of irregularities in over R$544 million paid for the construction of the Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex , owned by oil giant, Petrobras. "There is an entire set of proof of irregular bidding and payment of bribes in which the companies contributing to these irregularities are known," said the rapporteur of the case, Judge Vital do Rego.

Chicago, IL

