Brazil Court Finds Evidence of R$544 Million Fraud at COMPERJ
The Federal Accounts Court in Brazil announced on Wednesday it had found evidence of irregularities in over R$544 million paid for the construction of the Rio de Janeiro Petrochemical Complex , owned by oil giant, Petrobras. "There is an entire set of proof of irregular bidding and payment of bribes in which the companies contributing to these irregularities are known," said the rapporteur of the case, Judge Vital do Rego.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Wed
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC