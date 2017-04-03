Brazil central bank sees problematic loans rising 'marginally'
Corporate loans in or at risk of default in Brazil will rise marginally in coming months, a situation that represents no risk for the stability of the nation's banking system, a central bank director said on Monday. So far, banks in Brazil have mitigated the risk of growing interdependence with non-financial companies or fellow lenders by analyzing loan deals more prudently and demanding more collateral from borrowers, said Anthero Meirelles, the central bank's head of oversight, at a news conference in Brasilia.
