Brazil Blinks Again in Austerity Push to Curb Retirement Perks

Brazilian President Michel Temer is offering further concessions on a flagship pension overhaul designed to shore up public accounts, after growing signs he was losing support in Congress. The government will present by April 18 its new proposal, which will include changes to protect the most vulnerable citizens and reduce excess privileges, the bill's rapporteur, Arthur Maia, said at a press conference on Thursday.

