Brazil Blinks Again in Austerity Push to Curb Retirement Perks
Brazilian President Michel Temer is offering further concessions on a flagship pension overhaul designed to shore up public accounts, after growing signs he was losing support in Congress. The government will present by April 18 its new proposal, which will include changes to protect the most vulnerable citizens and reduce excess privileges, the bill's rapporteur, Arthur Maia, said at a press conference on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Wed
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC