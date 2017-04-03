Brazil Asks Diplomats to Help Increase Exports of Weapons
Brazil has asked its diplomats to help increase exports of weapons made in the South American country as it suffers through one of the country's worst economic crises in decades. The nation is among the world's largest light arms dealers.
