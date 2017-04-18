Brazil agrees to lower police retirement age after violent protest
The Brazilian government on Wednesday agreed to lower the minimum retirement age for police officers in a pension reform, a day after members of their unions stormed Congress to protest the controversial bill aimed reining in soaring public debt. Congressman Arthur Maia, a government ally sponsoring the bill, reduced the minimum retirement age for police to 55 from 60 in his draft of the reform.
