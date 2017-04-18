Brazil agrees to lower police retirem...

Brazil agrees to lower police retirement age after violent protest

21 hrs ago

The Brazilian government on Wednesday agreed to lower the minimum retirement age for police officers in a pension reform, a day after members of their unions stormed Congress to protest the controversial bill aimed reining in soaring public debt. Congressman Arthur Maia, a government ally sponsoring the bill, reduced the minimum retirement age for police to 55 from 60 in his draft of the reform.

