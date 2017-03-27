Bia Mesquita taps Mackenzie Dern at t...

Bia Mesquita taps Mackenzie Dern at the Rio Falls absolute final

Less than a month after improving to 3-0 in MMA, Mackenzie Dern returned to the jiu-jitsu mats at the IBJJF's Rio Falls at the Tijuca Tenis Club gymnasium Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, and things didn't go her way. Facing three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Bia Mesquita in the absolute final, Dern was submitted in less than two minutes, tapping to a choke.

