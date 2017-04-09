At least six killed in northern Brazi...

At least six killed in northern Brazil prison riot

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Six prisoners were killed on Friday during a riot in a prison in Manaus, the capital of Brazil's northern state of Amazonas, local media reported. The violence broke out in the prison of Puraquequara for as yet unknown causes, with the six prisoners being found dead in their cells, Globonews reported.

