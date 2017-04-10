As inequality grows, Brazilians irked...

As inequality grows, Brazilians irked by tax to ousted royal heirs

PETROPOLIS, Brazil: With its colonial mansions, landscaped gardens and ornate fountains, the town of Petropolis, a traditional haunt of Brazil's last monarch Dom Pedro II, retains a grandeur that has not faded since he was forced into exile in 1889. But beneath the opulent surface of the former summer imperial capital, resentment simmers against a special tax, the proceeds of which continue to go directly to the king's descendants - more than a century after he was ousted.

