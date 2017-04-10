As Brazil's 'Car Wash' case surfaces ...

As Brazil's 'Car Wash' case surfaces more corruption, will scandal fatigue slow progress?

A wave of investigations has pushed Latin American voters to demand change, and the justice system is starting to respond. For reform to take root, however, the movement needs to sustain its energy.

Chicago, IL

