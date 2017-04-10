Anne Frank's final days, as told by h...

Anne Frank's final days, as told by her former classmate

Looking through the barbed wire of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, 14-year-old Nanette Konig could barely recognize her friend and classmate from Amsterdam, Anne Frank. Both girls had been caught by the Nazis in the Dutch capital and were sent to starve to death in a place Konig describes today as "hell on Earth."

Chicago, IL

