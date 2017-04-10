A Brazilian Soap Star Gets Scrubbed

As goes Jose Mayer, so goes Brazil? Graying and gallant, the 67-year-old actor has been one of Brazil's most enduring leading men for the giant Globo television network. But much like the rakes and cads he's played in beloved soap operas, Mayer apparently let his urges get the best of him and sexually accosted a costume assistant, who spoke up and caused a national commotion .

Chicago, IL

