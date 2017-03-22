Yellow fever killing thousands of monkeys in Brazil

IMAGE: These are Muriqui monkeys inhabiting a federally-protected reserve in southeastern Brazil, called RPPN Feliciano Miguel Abdala. UW-Madison Professor Karen Strier, has studied the critically-endangered muriqui monkeys in this patch of... view more In a vulnerable forest in southeastern Brazil, where the air was once thick with the guttural chatter of brown howler monkeys, there now exists silence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.