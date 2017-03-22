Voting open as young video makers in ...

Voting open as young video makers in India compete to support Brazil in solving resource problems

London, Mar 21 : Children and young people from a village in India have produced a video which is short-listed in a global video competition that is helping to secure future supplies of food, water and energy in Brazil. And people now have the opportunity to vote online for the young video makers from Dharnai a community of 2,400 people in the state of Bihar which is also Indias first fully solar-powered village.

Chicago, IL

