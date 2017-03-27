Video appears to show Rio police shooting subjects on ground
Brazilian military police say they are investigating a video that appears to show two officers shoot injured suspects who are on the ground. The video, shared widely on social media, led to protests Thursday night in northern Rio de Janeiro, where the incident apparently happened.
