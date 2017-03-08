US charges Brazilian with laundering massive fraud's proceeds

A second Brazilian man has been charged with conspiring to launder money linked to a massive fraud out of the United States in a case that led to the discovery of US$17 million in cash under a mattress in a Massachusetts apartment. BOSTON: A second Brazilian man has been charged with conspiring to launder money linked to a massive fraud out of the United States in a case that led to the discovery of US$17 million in cash under a mattress in a Massachusetts apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.