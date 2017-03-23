UPDATE 1-Cyrela expects continued Bra...

UPDATE 1-Cyrela expects continued Brazil sales cancellations this quarter

Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations to continue during the first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction. During a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results on Friday, Co-Chief Executive Officer Raphael Horn said Cyrela will focus on lowering inventories as cancellations and lack of a government response to the problem continue to hamper the sector.

