UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale sells stake in Moatize coal mine to Mitsui
File photo: A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has wrapped up the sale of a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and received an initial payment of $733 million, the company said in a security filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC