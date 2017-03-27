UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale sells stake in...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Vale sells stake in Moatize coal mine to Mitsui

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

File photo: A view shows the company logo of Brazilian mining company Vale SA at its headquarters in downtown Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2014. Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it has wrapped up the sale of a stake in Mozambique's Moatize coal project to Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd and received an initial payment of $733 million, the company said in a security filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,867,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC