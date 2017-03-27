UPDATE 1-Brazil's Fibria mulls sale of local CRA notes
Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said. Selling so-called CRA debt, as the notes are commonly known, allows Fibria to raise funds at cheaper borrowing costs than Brazil's overnight lending rate because of their tax-exempted nature, he said.
