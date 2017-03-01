Unraveling the history of Lagos Brazi...

Unraveling the history of Lagos Brazilian Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Atlantic Triangle, an exhibition of artworks organised by the Goethe Institute, Lagos, is set to tell the historical reconstruction of the conditions of exploitation through timely configuration of cultural dynamics and interdependence of the Brazilian Quarter in Lagos. The exhibition which is part of a larger project that includes shows at Saracura Art Space in June, 2017, and the 11th Mercosul Biennial in Porto Alegre in April, 2018 will feature these artists; AbdulrazaqAwofeso , George Osodi , Karo Akpokiere , Ndidi Dike , AndrA©as Lang, Germany , Mario Pfeifer, Germany, Iris Buchholz Chocolate, Germany-Angola, Arjan Martins, Brazil, Dalton Paula, Brazil, Vivian Caccuri, Brazil and Jaime Lauriano, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC