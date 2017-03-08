UFC Fight Night 106 results: Ray Borg...

UFC Fight Night 106 results: Ray Borg decisions Jussier Formiga in tactical flyweight battle

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Elite flyweight grapplers squared off last night at UFC Fight Night 106 live on FOX Sports 1 from inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, with the ever-improving Ray Borg facing the very dangerous Jussier Formiga. Formiga backed up Borg with a combination ending in a kick to begin Round 1. They exchanged, and Formiga tried to duck under for a takedown that didn't work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Fri Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC