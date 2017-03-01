Trump critic named Brazil's foreign m...

Trump critic named Brazil's foreign minister

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

BRASILIA: Aloysio Nunes, a pro-business senator and blunt critic of U.S. President Donald Trump, was named Brazilian foreign minister on Thursday. President Michel Temer picked Nunes, of the centre PSDB party, to succeed Jose Serra who resigned last week citing health reasons.

Chicago, IL

