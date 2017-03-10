Trump Boosts South America Trade Talks, Brazil Minister Says
U.S. President Donald Trump's nationalist policies are breathing new life into South America's efforts to open up its markets to the world, according to Brazil's foreign minister. The Mercosur customs union plans to launch trade talks with Canada, India, and maybe South Korea and Japan in the next 18 months, while cutting its own red tape using more "pragmatism and less ideology," Aloysio Nunes told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday afternoon in his office in Brasilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Fri
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC