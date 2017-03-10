Trump Boosts South America Trade Talk...

Trump Boosts South America Trade Talks, Brazil Minister Says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump's nationalist policies are breathing new life into South America's efforts to open up its markets to the world, according to Brazil's foreign minister. The Mercosur customs union plans to launch trade talks with Canada, India, and maybe South Korea and Japan in the next 18 months, while cutting its own red tape using more "pragmatism and less ideology," Aloysio Nunes told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday afternoon in his office in Brasilia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Fri Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,479,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC