Trump Boosts South America Trade Talks, Brazil Minister Says

U.S. President Donald Trump's nationalist policies are breathing new life into South America's efforts to open up its markets to the world, according to Brazil's foreign minister. The Mercosur customs union plans to launch trade talks with Canada, India, and maybe South Korea and Japan in the next 18 months, while cutting its own red tape using more "pragmatism and less ideology," Aloysio Nunes told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday afternoon in his office in Brasilia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.