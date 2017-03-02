Thousands of soy trucks stranded on s...

Thousands of soy trucks stranded on swamped Amazon highway in Brazil

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Soybeans are loaded into a truck at a field in the municipality of Campo Verde in Mato Grosso, Brazil January 10, 2017. About 3,000 trucks carrying soy beans are backed up on a major road to port through the Amazon region that has become impassible due to swamps caused by heavy rainfall, highway police said.

