Slave Labor Conditions Continue to be...

Slave Labor Conditions Continue to be Uncovered in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

After almost three years without being updated due to a legal dispute between the government and the Public Prosecutor's Office , the "Lista Suja" was published last week with 68 employers identified as submitting their employees to situations analogous to slavery. During an operation in 2015, 403 people were identified in conditions analogous to slavery in Brazil, photo by Marcello Casal Jr/AgAancia Brasil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,330 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC