Slave Labor Conditions Continue to be Uncovered in Brazil
After almost three years without being updated due to a legal dispute between the government and the Public Prosecutor's Office , the "Lista Suja" was published last week with 68 employers identified as submitting their employees to situations analogous to slavery. During an operation in 2015, 403 people were identified in conditions analogous to slavery in Brazil, photo by Marcello Casal Jr/AgAancia Brasil.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
