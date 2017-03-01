Singer/composer Claudia Villela is Santa Cruza s gift to Brazilian jazz
Vocalist and composer Claudia Villela tickles the ivories in her Scotts Valley home as she gets ready to record a live CD at her concert at Kuumbwa on Thursday. Growing up in Rio de Janeiro, Vallela absorbed the sounds of Brazil as well as influences of music from all over the world, from traditional to classical to avant garde.
