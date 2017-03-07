SES and SPI/FILMBOX Sign Capacity Deal to Distribute HD Channels in Latin America
SES S.A. , the world-leading satellite operator, announced today that it has signed a multi-year capacity agreement with Group , a global media company that operates more than 30 TV channels, to support the company's expansion in Latin America and distribute its HD channels in the region. SPI will extend its reach in Latin America thanks to the C-band capacity of NSS-806, which covers the entire region in one single beam and is capable of reaching about 90% of all pay TV subscribers in South America.
