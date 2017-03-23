Selena Gomez's romantic getaway

Selena Gomez's romantic getaway

The 24-year-old singer flew to Bogota, Colombia last week to meet up with her 27-year-old boyfriend, before they jetted to Sao Paulo, Brazil, together for a romantic break. The couple have done plenty of globetrotting since confirming their relationship in January, having been spotted together in a host of glamorous locations, including Florence and Paris.

