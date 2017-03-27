Selena Gomez cheers on The Weeknd in ...

Selena Gomez cheers on The Weeknd in Brazil

Selena Gomez has jetted off to Brazil to join her boyfriend The Weeknd on tour as she prioritises her personal life for the first time in her career. The Come and Get It hitmaker has been romantically linked to The Weeknd since January , but the new couple has been forced to spend time apart as the R&B singer is currently on the road.

