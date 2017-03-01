Samba school Portela wins Rio Carniva...

Samba school Portela wins Rio Carnival parade after 33 years

The samba school Portela has been picked as the winner of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival parade competition, putting an end to a 33-year drought for the group. Judges on Wednesday gave Portela 269.9 points out of 270, only 0.1 more than the runner-up Mocidade Independente.

Chicago, IL

