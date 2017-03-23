Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption. A Reuters reporter saw police detain Navalny on Moscow's Tverskaya Street and put him in a police truck.
