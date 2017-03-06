Rio Officials Plan More Regulation fo...

Rio Officials Plan More Regulation for 2018 Carnival Blocos

As the memories of Rio's 2017 Carnival blocos get rinsed away by some days of light rain, Riotur, the government tourism body responsible for approving licenses for blocos, is already considering changes for next year. The 2017 Chora Me Liga Carnival bloco in Copacabana attracted an estimated 80,000 revelers, photo by Alexandre Macieira/Riotur.

