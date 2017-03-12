Rio de Janeiro announces mass yellow ...

Rio de Janeiro announces mass yellow fever vaccination

13 hrs ago

Rio de Janeiro said Saturday it plans to vaccinate the state's entire population against yellow fever in response to an outbreak that has killed at least 113 people around Brazil. Although Rio has not registered any cases, it is close to where the disease has taken hold in neighboring Minas Gerais, Espirito Santo and Sao Paulo states.

Chicago, IL

