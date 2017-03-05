Rio Champions Parade

Rio Champions Parade

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Revelers of the Portela Samba School, the champion of the 2017 Rio Carnival, perform in the Champions Parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on March 5, 2017. Rio Champions Parade Revelers of the Portela Samba School, the champion of the 2017 Rio Carnival, perform in the Champions Parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro on March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC