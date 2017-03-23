Photos: The Monkeys of Brazil's Atlan...

Photos: The Monkeys of Brazil's Atlantic Forest

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Live Science

Two northern muriquis, or woolly spider monkeys peer down from a tree in RPPN Feliciano Miguel Abdala, a protected reserve in southeastern Brazil. Muriquis seem resilient against a rapidly-spreading yellow fever outbreak that has affected brown howler monkeys and humans alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Wed Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC