Pelican Chamber Music Series ends season on March 19 with Nicholls State University Camerata
The Pointe Coupee Historical Society's Pelican Chamber Music Series Concerts will feature the Nicholls State University Camerata at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The Nicholls Camerata, a chamber ensemble comprised of students of the string program at Nicholls, is an intensive program of study started by James Alexander in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Fri
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC