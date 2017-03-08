Pelican Chamber Music Series ends sea...

Pelican Chamber Music Series ends season on March 19 with Nicholls State University Camerata

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The Pointe Coupee Historical Society's Pelican Chamber Music Series Concerts will feature the Nicholls State University Camerata at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The Nicholls Camerata, a chamber ensemble comprised of students of the string program at Nicholls, is an intensive program of study started by James Alexander in 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Fri Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,487,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC