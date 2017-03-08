Pelican Chamber Music Series ends season on March 19 with Nicholls State University Camerata

The Pointe Coupee Historical Society's Pelican Chamber Music Series Concerts will feature the Nicholls State University Camerata at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. The Nicholls Camerata, a chamber ensemble comprised of students of the string program at Nicholls, is an intensive program of study started by James Alexander in 2007.

