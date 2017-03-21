On Fillmore parlay a Brazilian epiphany into another rebirth
Glenn Kotche and Darin Gray have been making meticulous, minimalist instrumental music together as On Fillmore for more than 18 years, but if you ask each of them what he remembers about making their new album, Happiness of Living , you'll get two different answers. They recorded the foundational material in Rio de Janeiro in December 2013, then finished the album in Chicago the following year - and that later work is where their stories diverge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|7 hr
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC