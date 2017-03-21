On Fillmore parlay a Brazilian epipha...

On Fillmore parlay a Brazilian epiphany into another rebirth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Glenn Kotche and Darin Gray have been making meticulous, minimalist instrumental music together as On Fillmore for more than 18 years, but if you ask each of them what he remembers about making their new album, Happiness of Living , you'll get two different answers. They recorded the foundational material in Rio de Janeiro in December 2013, then finished the album in Chicago the following year - and that later work is where their stories diverge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... 7 hr Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,516 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC