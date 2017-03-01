OAS Questions Brazil Ministry of Just...

OAS Questions Brazil Ministry of Justice About Prison Violence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

The government of Brazil has until the end of March to respond to the Organization of American States a 52-question query about the country's prison and socio-educational system. Earlier this year the international organization's human rights office issued a statement stating it was concerned with the violence that erupted in several prisons around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC