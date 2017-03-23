Nine Brazilian Ministers Accused Of Corrupt Links To Odebrechtbr

Nine Brazilian Ministers Accused Of C...

Nine Brazilian Ministers Accused Of Corrupt Links To Odebrecht

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 -- Brazilian Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation into nine ministers over their suspected links to the Petrobras corruption ring and the Odebrecht construction company. Janot's requests came after 77 Odebrecht executives agreed in February to reveal corrupt links between the company and government officials in exchange for reductions on their sentences.

Chicago, IL

