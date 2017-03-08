Nike Air Max Day for Brazil Reveals Specially Made Wooden Sneaker Boxes
Nike Air Max Day is shaping up to be a momentous occasion for Brazil. Recently, it was just revealed that specially made wooden boxes accompanying some of the upcoming Nike Air Max releases will be given out to friends and family - this includes influencers, sneaker personalities, and even athletes like Neymar and Ronaldo.
