Nike Air Max Day for Brazil Reveals S...

Nike Air Max Day for Brazil Reveals Specially Made Wooden Sneaker Boxes

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day is shaping up to be a momentous occasion for Brazil. Recently, it was just revealed that specially made wooden boxes accompanying some of the upcoming Nike Air Max releases will be given out to friends and family - this includes influencers, sneaker personalities, and even athletes like Neymar and Ronaldo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC