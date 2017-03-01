Made in Paraguay': a cheaper label fo...

Made in Paraguay': a cheaper label for Brazilian manufacturers

Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

When toymaker Estrela decided to move manufacturing capacity back to Latin America from China, it sank US$2 million into a new factory not in its native Brazil but in its tiny southern neighbour Paraguay. The plant, which opened this month in the border town of Hernandarias, stands near a 4,500- hectare industrial park filled with Brazilian companies making everything from autoparts to clothing.

Chicago, IL

