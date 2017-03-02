Loyal dog waits eight days for his ow...

Loyal dog waits eight days for his owner - and ends up reuniting him with his family

A loyal dog managed to reunite his homeless owner with his family this week after he hit headlines in Brazil. Marrom the canine became an internet star after he sat outside a hospital in Limeira, in the south-eastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, for eight days.

