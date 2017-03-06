London Stadium named Stadium of the Year
That's according to a panel of five architects, who selected West Ham's new home as the winner of the Stadium of the Year competition, beating competition from grounds such as the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Istanbul's Vodafone Arena. Hammers boss Slaven Bilic said: "It is fantastic for London Stadium to be recognised in this way, and credit to the huge amount of hard work that has gone into making West Ham United's home one of the most iconic and recognisable venues in the world.
