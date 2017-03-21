Locamerica buys Ricci to create Brazi...

Locamerica buys Ricci to create Brazil's No. 1 fleet rental firm

Cia de Locacao das Americas SA agreed to acquire smaller rival Auto Ricci SA in cash and stock for about 176 million reais on Monday, creating Brazil's largest fleet rental company, according to a securities filing and a person with knowledge of the situation. ) will acquire the equivalent of a 33.7 percent stake in Ricci for about 54 million reais.

