Loaded With Cash, Brazilians Are Urge...

Loaded With Cash, Brazilians Are Urged to Forget About Austerity

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Honeymoons on the Mediterranean aren't the kind of investment that Brazil's compulsory savings plan was set up to finance. Employers have to pay a chunk of their workers' salaries into the fund, and normally the employees wouldn't be allowed to take anything out unless they're fired, or get sick, or buy a house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... 12 hr Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,463,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC