Loaded With Cash, Brazilians Are Urged to Forget About Austerity
Honeymoons on the Mediterranean aren't the kind of investment that Brazil's compulsory savings plan was set up to finance. Employers have to pay a chunk of their workers' salaries into the fund, and normally the employees wouldn't be allowed to take anything out unless they're fired, or get sick, or buy a house.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|12 hr
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
