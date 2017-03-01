Liverpool in talks to sign Brazilian striker
Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Santos about the possible transfer of 17-year-old Brazilian striker Rodrygo, say sources in Brazil. The Reds are short of depth up front at the moment and may be ready to gamble on this exciting youngster to bolster their options in the near future.
