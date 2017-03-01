Liverpool in talks to sign Brazilian ...

Liverpool in talks to sign Brazilian striker

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Liverpool FC

Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Santos about the possible transfer of 17-year-old Brazilian striker Rodrygo, say sources in Brazil. The Reds are short of depth up front at the moment and may be ready to gamble on this exciting youngster to bolster their options in the near future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool FC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC