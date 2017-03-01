Lisson Gallery launches a second spac...

Lisson Gallery launches a second space in New York with installation by Haroon Mirza

For his first solo exhibition with Lisson Gallery New York and to launch a second space in the city, British artist Haroon Mirza presents an installation highlighting his recent exploration of the perceptual distinctions between noise, sound and light as experienced through the transformative use of psychotropic plants. aaa - Fear of the Unknown remix inaugurates Lisson Gallery's new venue in New York, five blocks south of the gallery's location under the High Line on 24th Street, which opened in May 2016.

Chicago, IL

