Knockout! Watch Edson Barboza crumble Beneil Dariush via flying knee at UFC Fight Night 106

The always exciting Edson Barboza looked to kick his way past an underrated Beneil Dariush last night at UFC Fight Night 106 live on FOX Sports 1 from inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Their lightweight battle was a back-and-forth affair before the Brazilian put together yet another highlight reel moment.

